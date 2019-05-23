Lok Sabha Election Result: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to return to power, the party's headquarters wears a festive look, with reverberating slogans of 'Modi, Modi' rendering in the air, as jubilant party workers dance and distribute sweets in celebration. While the counting of votes is still going on for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, but all trends till now indicate clear majority for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government. As soon as the trends of vote counts emerged, indicating the convincing performance of the BJP, party workers gathered in large numbers at the headquarters on Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg, with their saffron flags fluttering in the air. (photo: Reuters)