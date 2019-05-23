Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Currently, the counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha 2019 elections is underway at more than 4,000 counter centres amid tight security. According to initial trends, the BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) is leading on 300 seats. While the Congress-led UPA (United Progressive Alliance) is ahead on 100 seats. PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, several Union Ministers are among key leaders who contested the polls. During the exit polls, it has been predicted that the BJP-led NDA is on course to retain power for a second term. (Photo: Reuters)