Lok Sabha elections results 2019 will be declared on Thursday i.e May 23. As many as 8,040 candidates were in the fray for 542 Lok Sabha seats. There are 543 Lok Sabha seats that go to poll. But this time Election Commission has cancelled polling in Tamil Nadu's Vellore constituency. Polling was held in seven phase mannner as the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls was announced on March 10. Lok Sabha elections 2019 saw the highest ever-voter turnout in Parliamentarian elections history. Out of total 90.99 crore electors across India, 67.11 per cent voted. Counting will begin at 8 am on Thursday as this is for the first time in a Lok Sabha election that results of voting machines will be matched with slips generated by paper trail machines VVPAT. Financial Express Online has top 10 Lok Sabha constituencies which have been witnessing tough political battles