As the campaigning of Lok Sabha elections came to an end, PM Narendra Modi set out on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand. Dressed in a traditional Pahadi attire, the prime minister visited the Kedarnath shrine of Uttarakhand on Saturday and offered his prayers for nearly half an hour. He also reviewed the Kedarnath redevelopment projects and later in the day, he meditated at a cave near the Kedarnath temple. PM Modi arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport in Uttarakhand on Saturday morning. He will also be visiting Badrinath on Sunday and will return to Delhi on the same day. The Prime Minister's office reportedly took permission from the Election Commission for the visit. However, the poll body while permitting them to embark on the journey also reminded them that the model code of conduct is still in force. Earlier in 2017, PM Modi also visited the shrine twice, right after its gates opened in May and before it closed in October. (PTI photos)