Daxing International Airport: Located 46 km from Beijing, the much-anticipated Daxing International Airport is set to become one of the world's busiest after it opens later this year. Recently, China conducted test flights of passenger planes at this new airport, that is being developed at a cost of $11.5 billion. The airport is designed to take the pressure off the overcrowded Beijing Capital International Airport (BCIA) which is also among the world's busiest. The new international airport is situated at the junction of Daxing district and Langfang, a city in North China's Hebei Province. State-run CGTN reported that the airport, with seven runways, is expected to handle 45 million passengers annually by 2021 and 72 million passengers by the year 2025. We take a look at 7 interesting facts about the Daxing International Airport in China (AP photo)