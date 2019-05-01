Emperor Naruhito inherited the sacred sword and jewel that signaled his succession as the 126th member of his family to rule Japan, pledging in his first public address to follow his father's example by devoting himself to peace and sharing the people's joys and sorrows. Naruhito, the first Japanese emperor to have studied abroad and the first born after Japan's defeat in World War II, formally succeeded to the Chrysanthemum Throne at midnight after his father Akihito abdicated Tuesday. It was the first abdication in more than two centuries. (Reuters Photo)