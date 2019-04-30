Why is Akihito abdicating, and how is it different from usual successions?



Akihito in August 2016 expressed his wish to abdicate while he is still well and capable. As a constitutionally defined symbol with no political power, Akihito sought understanding in a message to his people, and immediately won overwhelming public support, paving the way for the government's approval.



With Japan's Imperial House Law lacking a provision on abdication by a reigning emperor and virtually allowing only posthumous succession, the government enacted a one-time law to allow Akihito's abdication. Palace watchers say Akihito wanted to keep the emperor's presence always visible so it won't be veiled and politically used like his father's wartime role, while others say he tried to smooth the transition for his son. Winning his abdication was part of changes Akihito has brought to the palace: He was the first emperor to marry a commoner, Empress Michiko, and has decided to be cremated upon his death, which would break a centuries-old burial custom. (Reuters Photo)