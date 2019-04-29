Lok Sabha election 2019 Phase 4: Several Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan, cast their vote as Mumbai went to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Polling is underway for 17 seats in the state, including six in Mumbai. The election, the world's biggest democratic exercise with about 900 million voters, started on April 11 with PM Narendra Modi in the lead. The last phase of voting is on May 19, with results released four days later. There are a total of 545 seats in parliament's lower house. Let us take a look at some of the images of the Bollywood stars: