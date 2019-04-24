North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok for a summit he is likely to use to seek support from Russian President Vladimir Putin while Pyongyang's nuclear talks with Washington are in limbo. Kim will sit down for talks with Putin on Thursday at a university campus on an island just off Vladivostok. It will be the first summit between the two leaders, and the standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear programme will top the agenda, according to a Kremlin foreign policy aide. (Reuters Photo)