Lok Sabha election phase 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in Gujarat for the Lok Sabha elections and said the power of a "voter ID" is much more than the "IED" of terrorists. Modi appealed to people to come out in large numbers to vote in all the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha polls. He arrived at a polling booth set up at Nishan High School, located in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city. While arriving at the polling booth, Modi greeted thousands of people who gathered on both sides of the road. (Image: Twitter/Chowkidar Narendra Modi)