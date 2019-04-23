Lok Sabha election phase 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in Gujarat for the Lok Sabha elections and said the power of a "voter ID" is much more than the "IED" of terrorists. Modi appealed to people to come out in large numbers to vote in all the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha polls. He arrived at a polling booth set up at Nishan High School, located in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city. While arriving at the polling booth, Modi greeted thousands of people who gathered on both sides of the road. (Image: Twitter/Chowkidar Narendra Modi)
PM Modi reached the polling station at Nishan High School in Ranip area in an open jeep in the morning and cast his vote. (AP Photo)
Before casting his vote at a polling booth near Gandhinagar Prime Minister Narendra Modi his mother Hiraba. (PTI Photo)
PM Modi spent 20 minutes with Hiraba, a nonagenarian, who lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital. (PTI Photo)
Modi said he feels fortunate to participate in "the great festival of democracy" in his home state Gujarat. (Reuters Photo)
After casting his vote, Modi walked some distance from the polling booth and interacted briefly with mediapersons. (Reuters Photo)
PM also welcomed the active participation of young voters, born in the 21st century, who are exercising their franchise for the first time in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, and conveyed his best wishes to them. (Reuters Photo)