Jet Airways grounded: After flying for 25 years, Jet Airways announced temporary grounding of operations after the lenders declined a Rs 400-crore lifeline, putting at stake 20,000 jobs and thousands of crores in passenger refunds, dues to vendors and over Rs 8,500 crore to banks. Hinting at job losses going forward, grounded carrier Jet Airways chief executive Vinay Dube said the airline does not have an "answer" at present on the fate of its 20,000-odd employees during the stake sale process. Today, Jet Airways Employees protest against the complete suspension of operations, at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Let us take a look at some of the images from protest: