A Mars base simulator sits in the middle of nowhere in China's Gobi desert, but instead of housing astronauts training to live on the Red Planet, the facility is full of teenagers. Surrounded by barren hills in northwest Gansu province, "Mars Base 1" opened to the public on Wednesday with the aim of exposing teens -- and soon tourists -- to what life could be like on the planet. The facility's unveiling comes as China is making progress in its efforts to catch up to the United States and become a space power, with ambitions of sending humans to the moon someday. (Reuters Photo)