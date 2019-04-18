Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2: Polling was yet to pick up in the first two hours of voting in 95 seats across 11 states, including Tamil Nadu where 38 seats are up for grabs, and Union Territory of Puducherry in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in which a former prime minister and four union ministers are in the fray. Prominent faces in fray in the Lok Sabha contest are Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan; former prime minister H D Deve Gowda; DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi; Congress leaders Verappa Moily and Raj Babbar; National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and BJP's Hema Malini. Many prominent personalities exercised their franchise in Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 2. Let us take a look: