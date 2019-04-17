Congress chief Rahul Gandhi performed the 'bali tharpanam' ritual for his late father and other ancestors on the banks of the 'Papanasini', nearly three decades after the ashes of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi were immersed in the sacred stream. Gandhi, who is on a whirlwind two-day tour in Kerala as part of Lok Sabha poll campaigns, took time off his hectic schedule to offer prayers at the famed Thirunelli temple and performed the sacred ritual to pay obeisance to the ancestors of seven generations. Known as the "Kashi of South", the Thirunelli temple, located in a picturesque valley surrounded by mountains and thick forest, is dedicated to Lord Maha Vishnu. (PTI Photo)