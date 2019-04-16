Notre Dame Paris fire: Monuments are the emotional backbone of France, and when one burns, the nation weeps. That accounts for the despair over a blaze that killed no one, yet seared the collective soul. It is the power Notre Dame had, and still has, despite the charred scars on its Gothic walls. In more than 12-hour battle to extinguish the flames that engulfed Paris' iconic Notre Dame cathedral, firefighters declared success. What remained was a blackened shell of the monument immortalized in Victor Hugo's 1831 novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," a building that had survived almost 900 years of tumultuous French history. Let us take a look at how the Paris firefighters courageously extinguished flames that engulfed Paris' iconic Notre Dame cathedral: