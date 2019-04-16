About 400 firefighters were on the ground to deal with the blaze,. In the picture, a fire fighter can be seen spraying liquid into Notre Dame cathedral while the monument is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. A catastrophic fire engulfed the upper reaches of Paris' soaring Notre Dame Cathedral as it was undergoing renovations Monday, threatening one of the greatest architectural treasures of the Western world as tourists and Parisians looked on aghast from the streets below. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)