Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, stand alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral. "Notre Dame is our history, it's our literature, it's our imagery. It's the place where we live our greatest moments, from wars to pandemics to liberations. This history is ours. And it burns. It burns and I know the sadness so many of our fellow French feel," President Macron said and pledged to raise an international fundraising campaign to rebuild the cathedral. He also prasied the firefighters for saving the cathedral's iconic facade and towers. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool