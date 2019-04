Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 1: Polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election is underway on 91 seats in 20 states and two Union Territories. These include 25 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, eight in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, five each in Uttarakhand and Assam, four each in Bihar and Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and West Bengal and one each in Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep. Voting is also underway in 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, 32 in Sikkim, 57 in Arunachal Pradesh and 28 seats in Odisha. (Reuters Photo)