With UPA president Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his side, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat at the Collectorate. Rahul was also accompanied by Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra and their two children to send a message that the entire family gives much importance to the Congress bastion, party leaders said. This time, the Congress president is contesting a second seat, Wayanad, in Kerala where he had filed his papers on April 4. (PTI Photo)