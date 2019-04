Torrential rains doused Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, killing at least six people and sowing chaos in Brazil's second largest city, which declared a state of emergency after a storm that the mayor described as "absolutely abnormal." The rains began around Monday evening and had not let up by midday Tuesday, with a heavy downpour forecast through the end of the day. More than 34 cm (13 inches) of rain fell on parts of the city in the last 24 hours, according to the mayor's office. (AP Photo)