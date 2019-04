AICC president Rahul Gandhi filed nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders including K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik, submitted the papers before the district Collector A R Ajayakumar at the district headquarters. Heavy security was in place in and around the Collectorate ahead of the high profile visit of the Congress chief. The 48-year-old Congress chief is contesting from Kerala's Wayanad in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia)