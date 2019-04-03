Cherry blossom season is in full bloom in around the world. As spring is here, the famous flowers are blooming in many places of the world like Japan, China, Switzerland, Wahsington DC and many more. People can be seen enjoying the cherry blossoms in Japan as it symbolises renewal and vitality. These flower holds an important symbolism in Japanese culture. The cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom in Washington, D.C. The best viewing of the cherry blossom trees mainly lasts four to seven days after peak bloom begins, but the blossoms can last for up to two weeks. Let us take a look at some breathtaking images of cherry blossom from aound the world: