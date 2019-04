Atleast 31 people have been killed and over 600 injured after a freak storm battered several locations across southern parts of Nepal on Sunday. Winds accompanied by rain and hailstorms have struck Parsa and Bara district. Speaking to Associated Press, Sunil Ahmed, a farmer who lost his family in the calamity said, "We are asking the government to come and help us rebuild our homes and help us get back on our feet. I don't know what to do next or where to go." Several private organisations and volunteers have also extended their assistance in providing relief operations. (AP Photo)