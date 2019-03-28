Israeli cave explorers said that a salt cave with striking stalactites near the Dead Sea is the world's longest, beating the previous record-holder in Iran. The cave named Malham, stretching over 10 kilometres, runs through Mount Sodom, Israel's largest mountain, and spills out to the southwest corner of the adjacent Dead Sea. Malham became known to researchers through the work of Amos Frumkin, founder and director of the Hebrew University's Cave Research Centre, who in the 1980s mapped around five kilometres of it. But in 2006, researchers mapped over six kilometres of the N3 cave in southern Iran's Qeshm island, granting it the widely recognised status of the world's longest salt cave. (AP Photo)