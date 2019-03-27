Urmila Matondkar joins Congress: Actor Urmila Matondkar joined the Congress after meeting party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence. Gandhi welcomed her in the party fold and wished her the best. Later, at a press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the actor will contribute in spreading the Congress ideology and strengthening the party. The Bollywood actor is speculated to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. Matondkar said she felt the need to join the Congress party as the freedom to express was under attack in the country and there are numerous examples in this regard in the last five years. She said the Congress party has participated in the freedom struggle and it stood for freedom. (PTI Photo)