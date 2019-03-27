Iran battled torrential rain and floods across most of the country, warning citizens to stay vigilant after unprecedented flash flooding killed 23 people. The authorities also announced for the first time that seven people were killed a week ago in separate floods that swept the northeastern provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran. The latest deluge claimed the lives of 19 people and injured 98 in the worst-hit southern city of Shiraz, the rescue services said. There was also one death in each of the western provinces of Kermanshah, Lorestan and Kogiluyeh-Va-Boyerahmad, and another in the southwestern province of Khuzestand. (Reuters Photo)