Cyclone Idai swept across the African nations last week leaving thousands of people homeless and 732 dead. Mozambique was the worst hit, as Cyclone Idai lashed on its port city of Beira with a wind speed of 170 km per hour. From March 14, Idai caused floodwaters to submerge hundreds of square miles of central Mozambique as rescuers used helicopters and boats to save people stranded in trees and on rooftops. From Mozambique it moved on to Zimbabwe and Malawi, while uprooting several trees, devastating home and sweeping away roads and bridges.In Mozambique only the death toll is at 417 as of now, along with that 259 in Zimbabwe, and 56 in Malawi. The Mozambican government has officially asked for international assistance. Beira, the port city home to more than 500,000 people that bore the brunt of the cyclone, has been cut off by road, causing shortages of food and water.As the survivors are trying to save the last bit that is left of their homes - several governmnet and international agencies are helping them with food, shelter and other necessasities.Check out the pictures of the devastation of caused by Cyclone Idai.