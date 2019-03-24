Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! You may find it hard to believe, but all the images in this photo feature are of Indian Railways stations. In the past few months, several Indian Railways stations across the network have been redeveloped and given makeovers with airport-like facilities. With vibrant lighting, air-conditioned lounges and walls adorned with traditional folk art, railway stations have been made attractive, convenient and passenger-friendly. By end of March 2019, Indian Railways plans to redevelop 68 railway stations. We take a look at 8 such railway stations that will leave you awestruck!