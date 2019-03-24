EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the 'People's Vote' march in central London. (Reuters photo)
Over hundreds of thousands of people march in central London to seek new Brexit referendum. The rally has been marked as one of the biggest anti- Brexit marches to demand another referendum on Britain's memebership with the European Union (EU). (Reuters photo)
Partcipating in the rally, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that enough time has been given to lawmakers and now the common people of Britain has the final say on Brexit. Khan also claimed that thousands of people from different corners of the city have come together. (Reuters photo)
The campaigners marched from Park Lane to Parliament Square. (Reuters photo)
A dog holding a doll depicting Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May also participated in the rally. (Reuters photo)
A protester smiles during a Peoples Vote anti-Brexit march in London on Saturday demanding that Britain's Conservative-led government hold a new referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union. (AP photo)
Effigies of British Prime Minister Theresa May and Conservative politicians Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, from right, and displayed during a Peoples Vote anti-Brexit march in London. (AP photo)