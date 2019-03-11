An Ethiopian Airlines jet faltered and crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff, carving a gash in the earth and spreading global grief to 35 countries that had someone among the 157 people who were killed. There was no immediate indication why the plane went down in clear weather while on a flight to Nairobi, the capital of neighboring Kenya. The crash was strikingly similar to that of a Lion Air jet in Indonesian seas last year, killing 189 people. Both accidents involved the Boeing 737 Max 8.
(AP Photo)
Black body bags were spread out nearby while Red Cross and other workers looked for remains. (AP Photo)
Around the world, families were gripped by grief. (AP Photo)
Ethiopian officials declared Monday a day of mourning. (Reuters Photo)
A list of the dead released by Ethiopian Airlines included passengers from China, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Israel, India and Somalia.
(AP Photo)
Kenya lost 32 citizens. Canada, 18. Several countries including the United States lost four or more people. (Reuters Photo)
The crash is likely to renew questions about the 737 Max, the newest version of Boeing's popular single-aisle airliner, which was first introduced in 1967 and has become the world's most common passenger jet. (Reuters Photo)
Engine parts are seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Reutes Photo)
The plane crashed six minutes after departure, plowing into the ground at Hejere near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) outside Addis Ababa, at 8:44 a.m. (AP Photo)
The jet showed unstable vertical speed after takeoff, air traffic monitor Flightradar 24 said. (AP Photo)
Wreckage lies at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed shortly after takeoff at Hejere near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia. (AP Photo)
The Ethiopian plane was new, delivered to the airline in November. (Reuters Photo)
The Boeing 737 Max 8 was one of 30 meant for the airline, Boeing said in July. (Reuters Photo)
The jet's last maintenance was on Feb. 4, and it had flown just 1,200 hours. (Reuters Photo)
After the crash in Ethiopia, Boeing, on Sunday, said it was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a 737 MAX 8 airplane. (Reuters Photo)