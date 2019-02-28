India has made its way into the Guinness Records by parading 500 special buses non-stop in Prayagraj on Thursday to break the record of the United Arab Emirates. Till date, Abu Dhabi held a record of running 390 buses in a parade. (Image source: ANI)
The Government of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj Mela Authority today made it to the Guinness World Record for the 'largest parade of buses'. A total of 500 buses with the Kumbh logo were used to make the record. The buses covered a stretch of 3.2 km in the district. (ANI)
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) had decided to run the fleet between Sahson toll and Nawabganj toll plaza. (Image source: ANI)
