The National War Memorial (NWM) at India Gate is built and it is in memory of the war heroes of Indian forces. (Image source:National War Memorial/twitter)
It has been constructed to honour around 26,000 soldiers who laid down their lives in war and operations since India got independence in 1947. (Image source:National War Memorial/twitter)
The complex is partly subterranean. According to rules the architecture should not disturb nearby vistas. 22 trees were removed to develop the area for which 715 trees were planted. (Image source:National War Memorial/twitter)
The Memorial project has been constructed at a cost of Rs 176 crore. (Image source:National War Memorial/twitter)
A digital system to identify location of a martyr’s tablet. (Image source:National War Memorial/twitter)
Individual tablets of martyrs are listed according to seniority of regiments/squadrons(Image source:National War Memorial/twitter)
The citations of PVC winners are in both Hindi and English.(Image source:National War Memorial/twitter)
An underground water harvesting system of 14 lakh litre capacity to keep the sandstone structures cool and green. (Image source:National War Memorial/twitter)
Four concentric circles called Amar, Veerata, Tyag and Suraksha chakras, with the obelisk of the Tyag Chakra containing 25,927 names of martyrs – Army: 25,539; Navy: 239; IAF 164 – since 1947. (Image source:National War Memorial/twitter)
A stone mural is in the gallantry gallery called Param Yodha Sthal. (Image source:National War Memorial/twitter)
There will be busts of 21 Param Vir Chakras (PVC) in bronze installed on both sides of the walkway. (Image source:National War Memorial/twitter)
The battles depicted in the murals are: Gangasagar, Longewala, Tithwal, Rizangla, and Operations Meghdoot and Trident. (Image source:National War Memorial/twitter)
There are narratives of individual battles fought by the brave soldiers. (Image source:National War Memorial/twitter)
Woman officer at the National War Memorial in Delhi. (Image- Ministry of Defence)
National War Memorial (Image- Ministry of Defence)