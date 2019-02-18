Major Chitresh Bisht was martyred while defusing a mine in Naushera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was to come back later this month for his wedding which was scheduled for March 7. The family was busy with preparations for Bisht's wedding, but he came back in a coffin wrapped in the national flag. To pay homage to the braveheart, thousands of people gathered in front of Army officer's home in Dehradun. There were chants of Vande Mataram as the Major's funeral pyre was lit by his cousin brother. (PTI Photo)