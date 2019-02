Till last year, Adil Ahmad Dar (20), a resident of Gundibagh village in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, used to work in a sawmill, reported the Indian Express. On Thursday, the Jaish-e-Mohammad named him as the suicide bomber behind the attack on the CRPF convoy. Adil dropped out of Class XII and started to work at a sawmill owned by a neighbour. In March last year, he left his family and joined militancy in the Valley. His father, Ghulam Hassan Dar, is a small-time vendor.