The northern state of Jammu and Kashmir has been experiencing heavy snowfall since last week. Srinagar-Jammu National Highway continued to be closed for the last seven days. As per the MET department, there will be a fresh spell of snowfall and rains from Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, tourists and locals can be seen enjoying the weather. The whole valley and lofty Himalayan peaks are covered under a white blanket of snow and tourists are thronging the state to experience snowfall. (PTI Photo)