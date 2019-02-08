Hailstorm in Delhi NCR: A street in Sector 137 of Noida after after hailstorm struck various parts of Delhi NCR on Thursday, Feb 7, 2019 (PTI Photo) Delhi NCR and the surrounding areas were hit by heavy rains and hailstorm on Thursday evening; It also affected operations at the Delhi airport. The minimum temperature was at 15 degrees Celsius, which is six notches above the season’s average while the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average.