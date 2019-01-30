Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his 25 cabinet colleagues took a holy dip in the Sangam at Prayagraj on Tuesday. (AP Photo)
Before taking a dip into the river, the CM also chaired a cabinet meeting at the site. Avdhesh Gupta, the district unit chief of BJP said, "The chief minister has made history by holding Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj after independence." (PTI Photo)
Some of his ministerial colleagues who had participated in the Kumbh Mela are - Keshav Prasad Maurya, Satish Mahana, Brijesh Pathak, Surya Pratap Shahi and Ramapati Shastri. (PTI Photo)
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has called it a historical day for Prayagraj. "Some seers too were present there. We are very fortunate. It's a historical day for Prayagraj," said Maurya reports PTI. Huge security was placed at the holy town for the high profile visit on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had visited 'Letey Hanuman Temple' and had darshans of 'akshay vat' and 'Saraswati Koop'.
(PTI Photo)
After taking the holy dip at the Sangam, the Chief Minister also participated in 'Ganga Aarti' at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)
On Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had taken holy dip at the ongoing Kumbh mela in Prayagraj. (PTI photo)
Apart from Indian leaders, Mauritius's Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth along with his wife also visited Kumbh mela and performed rituals at ancient Bade Hanuman temple at Sangam. (AP Photo)