Beating Retreat Ceremony: The Republic Day celebrations are synonymous with the R-day parade aired across the country's electronic media on the morning of 26 January that shows the Indian republic in all its glory. However, many miss the Beating Retreat ceremony which commemorates the end of the Republic Day celebrations and is performed on the evening of January 29th every year. The ceremony, in a way, marks the return of defence forces to their barracks as they were in the capital to be a part of Republic Day celebrations. In addition, the Beating Retreat ceremony holds special significance as it marks centuries-old military tradition. In the olden times, troops stopped fighting at the sounding of retreat, they sheathed their weapons and retreated from the battlefield and returning to their barracks at sunset. Here are the pictures that mark the glorious end to the Republic Day celebrations - (Photo Credits: GD Mehra, R. Mangraj & V. Kumar, Photo Division DPR MOD)