India today celebrated its 70th Republic Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the historic parade that takes place at the Rajpath every year, visited the India Gate to pay homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti. He then proceeded to the stand where he welcomed President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, the guest of honour this year along with President Ram Nath Kovind. Upon the hoisting of the flag, the Republic Day parade kicked off. Here is a glimpse of what the day was like. Check out of the most mesmerizing pictures from earlier today. (Photo; PTI)