The festivals in India are as diverse as the country itself. But if we take a closer look, they are not so different. The country is celebrating Makar Sankranti on 14th January, and the celebrations will continue to 15th January. Gujarat is celebrating Makar Sankranti and calls it Uttarayan in Gujarati, which marks the the sun's movement towards the Northern equinox. In Sanskrit, this transition is called Uttarayan and it happens to be one of Gujarat's biggest festivals. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)