The festivals in India are as diverse as the country itself. But if we take a closer look, they are not so different. The country is celebrating Makar Sankranti on 14th January, and the celebrations will continue to 15th January.
Gujarat is celebrating Makar Sankranti and calls it Uttarayan in Gujarati, which marks the the sun's movement towards the Northern equinox. In Sanskrit, this transition is called Uttarayan and it happens to be one of Gujarat's biggest festivals. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
The state of Gujarat is hosting kite enthusiasts from 45 countries in the 30th International Kite Festival which began on January 6. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
This bright yellow and red kite is like a giant butterfly in the sky. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
This kite similar to a giant ferris wheel completes the festive picture of Uttarayan. Another giant kite flies in the background. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani seen trying his hands at kite flying. The festival was inaugurated on Sunday by Gujarat Governor OP Kohli. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
It’s a snake? It’s a stingray? Nope, it’s a giant kite with a tiger close on its heels. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
People from across the country are participating in the international kite festival. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
A group of dancers striking a pose.
Young students having a gala time watching balloons in colours of the national flag. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
Students from Ahmedabad Schools doing some exercises. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
Participants and organisers gathered at the venue. Top dignitaries of Gujarat were present during the opening of the festival. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
An Indian flag at the event where 105 Indian kite-fliers from 13 other Indian states and 545 from 19 different districts of Gujarat who are participating in the festival. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
The 30th International Kite festival has close to 151 international kite-fliers are taking part in the Kite Festival. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
Ambassadors of Malaysia, Myanmar, Palestine, Libya, Cogo, Tunisia, Mali, Zimbabwe, Brunei Darussalam, Chinese Taipei, Rwanda, etc., are also taking part in the event. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
A giant kite prepares to be flown as others look on. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
Two kites resembling a tiger and a stingray race each others as the crowd cheers. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
People dressed as cartoon characters to keep the tiny tots engaged. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
A kite flier shows off his artistic kite in a quirky rectangular shape. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
A cute turtle flutters by as other colourful kites can be seen racing each other (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)
An array of artistic kites flying against the blue sky as the rays of the plays with their colours. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)