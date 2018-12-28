In a first, Indian Army’s Aviation Corp repaired the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) `Dhruv’ at the Siachen glacier before being flown back to the base camp. (Image: MoD)
The entire operation has been termed as one of the major feats carried out by Indian army in its history. (Image: MoD)
A top source in the Ministry of Defence told FE Online, "This is the first time that repairs of this scale have been carried out. Earlier engines and blades of the helicopters have been changed before." (Image: MoD)
The helicopter- 203 Army Aviation Squadron had crashed in January at about 17,000 feet near the Khanda post. (Image: MoD)
The official further added that new parts for the repairs were brought from the base camp at Leh and repairs were carried out by trained and dedicated technicians. (Image: MoD)
It takes almost a fortnight for a team to reach the sport to carry out the repairs. (Image: MoD)
Due to extreme weather conditions, the repair work was hampered for a moment. (Image: MoD)
However, after hard work, the team finally managed to fix the problems and made it a operational. (Image: MoD)
The plan to get back the helicopter was started in February. (Image: MoD)
A detailed plan was made after several round of inspections by the Indian Army's Army Aviation Squadron. (Image: MoD)
Over the years, a total of 40 helicopters have gone down. (Image: MoD)
Upon the final approval from the Commanding Officer of the 14 Corps, the team inistiated repair plans. (Image: MoD)