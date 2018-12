Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh greets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu amidst various parliamentarians during the ceremony (Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh greets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu amidst various parliamentarians during the ceremony (Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh greets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu amidst various parliamentarians during the ceremony (Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh greets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu amidst various parliamentarians during the ceremony (express photo by Praveen Jain)