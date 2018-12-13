The attractive resorts of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, the Queen of Hills, woke up to a white blanket of snow Wednesday morning. The snowfall on December 12 marked a first in many years when the tourist city witnessed snow in early December. Nearby tourist places like Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda also experienced snowfall. (Image: PTI)
On Wednesday, the state capital experienced the season's coldest night with the temperature dropping to minus 2 degree Celsius. (Image: PTI)
Rains lashed various places in Himachal Pradesh such as Palampur, Nahan, Bilaspur, Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi, Una and Hamirpur, pulling down temperatures. (Image: PTI)
Due to the snowfall, several vehicles got stuck in a traffic at Shimla's Kufri, making the way difficult for students and office goers. (Image: PTI)
