Amid ongoing protests from across the country, French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to address the nation today. The move is expected to break the aggravating crisis which has shaken the government and the country. According to reports, the President will speak from the presidential Elysee Palace at 8 pm (1900 GMT). (Image: Reuters)
The President will hold talks with trade unions and business leaders before addressing the nation. So far, over 100 people were reportedly injured. The government has deployed around 8,000 police forces on the streets of Paris while tens of thousands more deployed across the country. (Image: Reuters)
As a preventive measure, the administration has closed landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre for the public. Apart from these, 36 subway stations also remained closed. (Image: Reuters)
Following the violence, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has vowed to restore national unity. During the protests on December 1, around 201 civilians and 284 security personnel were injured. (Image: Reuters)
The "yellow vest" movement started three weeks ago after the government had hiked fuel tax and planned to hike taxes on polluting forms of transport. (Image: Reuters)
Among the key demands from government, the protestors sought lower taxes, easier university requirements, higher wages, better pensions. The protestors also demanded the immediate resignation of the President. (Image: Reuters)
Meanwhile, France has urged US President Donald Trump not to interfere in the internal politics of the country. This comes after Trump had posted tweets about the protests rocking the country and attacked the Paris climate agreement. (Image: Reuters)