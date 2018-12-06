The Ardh Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is a Hindu pilgrimage that attracts crores of people from around the world to take a dip in the Triveni Sangan -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.
The Kumbh Mela is the biggest religious gathering in the world. In 2019, the Ard Kumbh will be held between January 14 and March 3 in Prayagraj.
The festival will last for 55 days on the banks of Triveni Sangan -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. The Uttar Pradesh government has promised to provide all basic facilities to pilgrims visiting the city.
The Kumb Mela 2019 administration team is headed by CM Yogi Adityanath. The CM has planned to make the event a life time experience for devotees. In 2019, the Ard Kumbh will be held between January 14 and March 3.
Several temporary tents, shelter homes are bring set up in the city to accomodate pilgrims who will visit Prayagraj to take a dip in the holy water of Sangam. In 2019, the Ard Kumbh will be held between January 14 and March 3.
According to an estimate, at any given of time over 10 million people stay and on special days it crosses 100 million. In 2019, the Ard Kumbh will be held between January 14 and March 3.
This time, the government has decided to extended invitation to ranking diplomats across the country. Besides, invitation will also be sent to 6,000-odd villages asking them to send at least one person each to Prayagraj for the religious gathering.
The local administration is working extensively to give a complete makeover to the city. Road, chowks, lanes leading to the Sangam are bring widened and cleaned to facilitate smooth stay for lakhs of pilgrims.
Special infrastructure is being developed at four Akharas for devotees. The state government has sanctioned Rs 500 crore for developing special infrastructure at Akharas.
According to an estimate, a total of Rs 2,500 will be spent on making arrangements for the event. This amount is over two times more than the state government had spent in 2013.
City walls are also getting a complete makeover. Walls, streets and chowks are being decorated with beautiful paintings. At several places, paintings depicting centre's ambitious Namami Gange project are being highlighted to spread awareness.
Paintings of saints performing puja are also being pasted in many parts. Also, paintings depicting the cultural heritage of Sanatan Dharma are displayed.
At one location, a special painting has been done showing the strength of defence forces. It shows a group of jawans unfurling the tricolour and flying fighter jets.
The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has also designed a separate logo for Ardh Kumbh 2019. In 2019, the Ard Kumbh will be held between January 14 and March 3.
The new logo of Kumbh Mela shows a group of saints taking bath in Sangam. In 2019, the Ard Kumbh will be held between January 14 and March 3.
The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all departments to carry the new logo of Kumbh Mela on official documents, letterheads and publicity materials.
Cinema halls across Uttar Pradesh have been asked to display the new logo of Kumbh. In 2019, the Ard Kumbh will be held between January 14 and March 3.