The death toll in the California wildfire has risen to 44. Over 200 people were still missing in and around the wooded town of Paradise in northern California. The fresh death toll comes after the rescuers found the remains of 13 additional victims. (Image: AP)
The fire occured in the wee hours of November 8, 2018 (Thursday). It has so far burned around 1,17,000 acres of land and destroyed almost 6,453 homes. (Image: AP)
The deceased people were traced in burned ruins of homes, cars etc. The search operations are still underway. The authorities were bringing in cadaver dogs, two portable morgue units from the army and around 160 personnel for conducting the search and rescue operations. (Image: AP)
In the northern part of California, over 8,000 firefighters are engaged in fighting the blaze. The cause of the wildfires is under investigation. (Image: AP)
Winds of up to 64 km per hour are likely to continue in southern California today. According to Reuters, the fire has probably caused damage between $2 billion and $4 billion. (Image: AP)
President Donald Trump on Monday declared the California wildfires as a major disaster. He also directed concerned departments for all types of federal government support. (Image: AP)
In a similar wildfire in 1933, at least 29 people were killed in Griffith park of Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
In recent years, downed power lines and blown transformers were blamed for several of the deadly fires. (Image: AP)