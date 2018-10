The air quality in Delhi turned worse and reached the 'severe' category on Tuesday, October 30, for the first time this season with stubble burning intensifying in neighbouring states. Central Pollution Control Board officials (CPCB) officials said that the overall Air Quality Index reached 401, the highest this season. In total, 18 areas of Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality with the highest AQI of 467 was recorded at 4 PM in Anand Vihar.