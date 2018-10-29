Indonesia's Lion Air plane carrying 188 passengers and crew crashed into the Java Sea on Monday, October 29, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. The jet vanished from the radar just 13 minutes after taking off from the Indonesian capital, plunging into the ocean. Video footage apparently filmed at the scene of the crash showed a slick of fuel on the surface of the water. Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho tweeted pictures of debris, including what appeared to be an emergency slide and various parts of a smashed mobile phone.