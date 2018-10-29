Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held informal talks at a picturesque resort near Mount Fuji and visited a factory of an industrial robot manufacturer on Sunday, October 28, the first-day of Modi's two-day summit to Japan to add new vigour to the strong bilateral ties. PM Modi, who arrived in Japan on Saturday evening to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, said that the partnership between the two countries has been fundamentally transformed and strengthened as a 'special strategic and global partnership'.