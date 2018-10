01 / 26

Train 18 is here - and after several years, Indian Railways is introducing a train that will leave passengers awestruck! That Train 18 is Indian Railways' first engine-less self-propelled train for inter-city travel is a fact that many would know by now. Train 18 will replace India's fastest Shatabdi Express between the cities of Delhi and Bhopal. Shatabdi Express is already a premium service by Indian Railways, so what more does Train 18 offer? For one, it will travel at speeds of 160 kmph. For another, several of the new features in Train 18 make it a world-class train that India has never seen before! Financial Express Online brings you an exclusive preview of the Train 18 from Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai, where the train has been manufactured. Get ready to feast your eyes!