Dussehra preparations in the country begin well in advance every year as small and big artists gather together to design Ravana effigies on the occasion, that falls days before Diwali. The small to giant sized effigies of Demon king Ravana, which would go up in flames on Dussehra on Friday, have been crafted and lined up for sale in different parts of the country where people especially children could be seen purchasing them.